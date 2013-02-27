© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

New partnership between Hover-Davis & AdoptSMT

Hover-Davis announces appointment of AdoptSMT as its distributor in Austria and Switzerland

The territory already include the UK, Ireland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Greece and Malta.



“AdoptSMT has continued to expand sales, service and support coverage throughout Europe in recent years adding regionally focused service centers, staffing and offices that provide cost effective and expedited expert knowledge. In that respect we are very excited to offer our Hover-Davis customers direct access to AdoptSMT in their home market,” states Mike Cyr, Hover-Davis General Manager.



Erhard Hofmann, Managing Director AdoptSMT Europe GmbH, notes: “Our sales team is very excited that we are recognized for our ongoing successes including expansion of services and offices, staffing and also the success of the 2011 Feeder Trade-In program. Austria and Switzerland are very important markets for us. We are very excited to directly support our local customers with new Hover-Davis tape and label feeders. Now we can also better approach and support customers with headquarters in Austria or Switzerland and factories in the neighbouring Central and Eastern European countries.”