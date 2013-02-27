© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Elite Electronic invest in new Europlacer machines

As a result of an increasing demand in capacity and technology from its client base, Elite has decided to further invest in the Europlacer iineo platform.

“The addition of two new iineo-I machines was seen as the right solution for us so that we could increase our output and add the ability to place a complete range of devices — from 01005 to odd-shape and connectors — that seem to be becoming more prevalent these days,” said Allen. “We also will be even more efficient at preparing and introducing new products using the flexibility that the iineo-I brings.”



The two extra Europlacer iineo machines will result in four SMT lines with a combined placement capacity of around 120'000 components per hour (cph) and feeder capacity of more than 1'500 x 8 mm positions.



Elite Electronic Systems is based in Northern Ireland and provides contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) services. The company employs more than 250 people across facilities in Northern Ireland and in the United States.