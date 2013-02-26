© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Intel to manufacture for Altera

The companies have entered into an agreement for the future manufacture of Altera FPGAs on Intel's 14 nm tri-gate transistor technology.

These next-generation products, targets high-performance systems for military, wireline communications, cloud networking, and compute and storage applications.



"Altera's FPGAs using Intel 14 nm technology will enable customers to design with the most advanced, highest-performing FPGAs in the industry," said John Daane, president, CEO and chairman of Altera. "In addition, Altera gains a tremendous competitive advantage at the high end in that we are the only major FPGA company with access to this technology."