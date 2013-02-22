© baloncici-dreamstime.com

LPKF opens maintenance center in Shanghai

LPKF opens a new repair and maintenance center for laser sources in Shanghai that will benefit customers in all of Asia.

In the last five years, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has nearly doubled its sales – primarily with laser systems that are producing in Asia.



Nearly all of the systems are in operation 24/7; with the largest number installed in China. Due to strict customs regulations for high-tech components, it will be more and more difficult to get replacement parts into the country and also to export laser sources that are to be serviced. In the end, the logistics outlay is the customer’s burden – it costs a lot of time and money.



For more effective customer service, LPKF has opened a repair and maintenance center at its Shanghai location. At its core is a 76 sq m clean room.



“We thus bypass the strict requirements for importing and exporting laser components, reduce the logistics outlay on both sides and can react much more quickly to customer requirements. Stock holding is thus also reduced, which is a big bonus for a customers’ total cost of ownership, especially when it come to expensive components that have to be serviced regularly,” explains Nils Heininger, Director of the Cutting & Structuring Laser Business Unit at LPKF.



The clean room corresponds to ISO cleanliness grade 8 and is operated according to the laminar flow principle. A lock with protective clothing ensures that there is no contamination from outside. Five work stations for laser repair correspond to ISO cleanliness grade 5 with a maximum of 100,000 ultra-fine particles (≥ 0.1 µm) per cubic meter of air. They are equipped with laminar flow units.