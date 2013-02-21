The update of RoHS is here

© firebrandphotography-dreamstime.com

The original directive was introduced in 2006 to restrict the use of mercury, cadmium, lead and some flame retardants in electronic products. Now it has got itself an update – RoHS2.

Products / Categories included in the RoHS. With the new directive additional products in categories 8, 9 and 11 are included.

Large household appliances.

Small household appliances.

IT and telecommunications equipment.

Consumer equipment.

Lighting equipment.

Electrical and electronic tools.

Toys, sports and leisure products.

Medical devices.

Monitoring and control instruments including industrial monitoring and control instruments.

Machines.

Other electrical and electronic equipment not covered by any of the above categories.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ RoHS stands for Restriction of the use of Hazardous Substances.

The new directive was in fact adopted in 2011 but has not really had any affect until now. The main elements of the update is that the directive will be expanded gradually to include more product categories.In 2019, the idea is that the RoHS2 Directive should cover all electrical and electronic products (with some exceptions). Meanwhile, new criteria for exceptions are to be introduced – also, that the exceptions are limited to a five year period – which can then be renewed.From 2013, the so-called CE mark will be used to show that a product meets the requirements of the RoHS2 directive. The requirements imposed by the CE marking on firms will therefore apply as a compliant to RoHS2.However, no new additional substances will be banned or restricted in the RoHS2 directive, limits are retained at their current level. The Commission shall - not later than 2014 - consider the limitation of additional substances.