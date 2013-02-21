PS4: Controller rumour was 'spot on'

© Sony

During the PlayStation 2013 event in New York the rumors of a new gaming system from Sony was confirmed - welcome - PlayStation 4.

"Today we will give you a glimpse into the future of play"

Specs:

The big thig with the new console – except the actual raw power of the system – is that it's a social device.One of the cornerstones for the PS4 is the focus put on the social aspect of gameplay and social networks. The PS4 encourage user to participate as developers. It is in many ways a platform by game creators – for game creators.“Im really looking forward to seeing how the development community choses you use our tool”, said Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect for the PS4, during the event.One of the new social aspects with the PS4, is the possible to record your gameplay on the fly – and then share it via the share button on the new controller. And not only that, the possibility to let a friend – anywhere – to take over the control of you character and play the rough bits for you. The aim is that nothing should come in between the platform and the joy of play.The PS4 is powered by a x86 processor with 8 CPU coresAn enhanced GPU working like a supercharged PC according to the presentation.And tying it all up – 8GB of memory.The new controller – the DualShock 4 – which actually looks spot on to the rumor pictures, comes with a headphone jack, a touchpad and lightbar which communicates with a camerabar – much like the kinect system.So in short – the company took a consumer focused and developer centric approach, when developing the new system.