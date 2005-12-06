Camtek receives new Falcon orders

Camtek Receives Repeat Orders for Falcons from a World Top-10 Semiconductor Manufacturer for $1.3 million.

Camtek Ltd. has received follow on orders for Camtek's Falcon wafer inspection system from a leading international semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Texas, a top-10 semiconductor supplier.



These orders, totaling around US$1.3 million, bring the number of Falcons purchased by this customer this year to eight systems.



The previous systems have been installed in the customer's facilities in the US and Japan and revenues have already recognized over the last three quarters. The new orders are for plants in Texas and South-East Asia. Camtek expects to deliver the new systems and recognize their respective revenues during the first quarter of 2006.



Tommy Weiss, VP of marketing and sales at Camtek USA, said: “While the Falcon was qualified by the customer's headquarters for worldwide purchasing, each individual plant evaluated the system for its own needs and selected it over the other alternatives based on performance. Of particular interest was the Falcon's capability to monitor probe marks – the indentations left in the interconnect pads during functional testing. We are proud to have been repeatedly selected by this important customer, and are looking forward to continue developing this long-term partnership.”



Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO added: “Supplying eight systems in less than a year to a leading customer demonstrates our ability to capitalize on the Falcon's success in evaluations. Winning repeat orders for multiple locations from such a major manufacturer leads us to believe that we are well positioned to receive numerous additional orders from similar customers, driving our growth and improving our profitability.”