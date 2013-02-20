© eskymaks dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 20, 2013
Korean DRAM manufacturers claim 80% of the market
During the fourth quarter of last year mobile DRAM gained a tremendous boost from the peak shipping season of smartphones.
Benefiting from the positive sales performances and surging shipments of mid-to-low end smartphones, 4Q12 mobile DRAM revenue saw a growth of approximately 21.4% QoQ and arrived at $2.444 billion USD, the highest for a single quarter in 2012.
Compared to others, the Korea-based mobile DRAM manufacturers have been able to enjoy relatively stronger growth as more and more mid-to-low end smartphones adopt the MCP/eMCP solutions.
Samsung and SK Hynix's 4Q revenue increased from the previous quarter by around 26.9% and 36.5%, respectively, and both manufacturers account for approximately 78.5% of the market. The oligopolistic state in the mobile DRAM industry is currently even more noticeable than that in the PC DRAM industry.
Elpida, which ranks third behind Samsung and SK Hynix, benefited from the increased shipments of new Apple products and enjoyed a revenue growth of around 11.3%. As Qualcomm prefers to use the PoP (Package on Package) solutions to get better performance, the company continues to have an important place in the high-end smartphone market.
Elpida's high density products are expected to become a major go-to choice as smartphone manufacturers become increasingly concerned about Samsung's status.
For Micron, increases in the storage capacities of mid-to-low end smartphones and the market demand for high density DRAM have caused a product gap and led to both decreased revenues and market share. The US-based company, as of now, is in fourth place and accounts for around 1.3% of the market's revenue.
Aside from Winbond, which still has a role in the feature phone market, Taiwan based DRAM manufacturers like Nanya are attempting to increase the proportion of revenue earned from mobile DRAM. As the mainstream 4/8Gb LPDDR2 makes its entrance into the market, there is hope for revenue within the mobile DRAM market to gradually increase in the periods to come.
Compared to others, the Korea-based mobile DRAM manufacturers have been able to enjoy relatively stronger growth as more and more mid-to-low end smartphones adopt the MCP/eMCP solutions.
Samsung and SK Hynix's 4Q revenue increased from the previous quarter by around 26.9% and 36.5%, respectively, and both manufacturers account for approximately 78.5% of the market. The oligopolistic state in the mobile DRAM industry is currently even more noticeable than that in the PC DRAM industry.
Elpida, which ranks third behind Samsung and SK Hynix, benefited from the increased shipments of new Apple products and enjoyed a revenue growth of around 11.3%. As Qualcomm prefers to use the PoP (Package on Package) solutions to get better performance, the company continues to have an important place in the high-end smartphone market.
Elpida's high density products are expected to become a major go-to choice as smartphone manufacturers become increasingly concerned about Samsung's status.
For Micron, increases in the storage capacities of mid-to-low end smartphones and the market demand for high density DRAM have caused a product gap and led to both decreased revenues and market share. The US-based company, as of now, is in fourth place and accounts for around 1.3% of the market's revenue.
Aside from Winbond, which still has a role in the feature phone market, Taiwan based DRAM manufacturers like Nanya are attempting to increase the proportion of revenue earned from mobile DRAM. As the mainstream 4/8Gb LPDDR2 makes its entrance into the market, there is hope for revenue within the mobile DRAM market to gradually increase in the periods to come.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments