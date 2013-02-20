© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Smiths Medical set to expand

Smiths Medical has signed with Developer CTP to lease 8000 sqm of space in Hranice, Czech Republic, for a 10 year period. The company is now set to build a new manufacturing and assembling center.

The handover of the new site, worth EUR 12 million, is planned for June 2013 is expected to create 250 new jobs by the end of 2013, according to Logistika.



Smiths Medical provides medical devices for hospitals and specialised health care. The company employs roughly 7'500 worldwide – with production mainly carried out in the US and the UK as well as Mexico and Italy.