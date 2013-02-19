© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

LPKF settles patent infringement dispute in Korea

LPKF and its Korean customer Partron Co. Ltd have agreed to settle a dispute about the infringement of LPKF’s LDS patent.

Partron commits itself to instantly stop the production of LDS parts on non-LPKF laser machines. Partron further agrees to purchase 20 new Fusion3D laser machines from LPKF and to solely use LPKF equipment for its LDS production in future. In exchange, LPKF will suspend their legal action against Partron.



This mutual agreement between LPKF and Partron allows both companies to further extend their business relationship. It also guarantees, that the end-customers will benefit from the high quality of the original LDS-process.