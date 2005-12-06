Elprint invests in Höllmüller line

Norway based PCB Producer Elprint AS has chosen Höllmüller Maschinenbau GmbH and their ComPlateHDI as the supplier of a new combined and fully automated panel plating system.

This ComPlateHDI line is a 3-step process that will put Elprint at the very forefront of rapid production and fast delivery of high quality multi-layer PCB prototypes.



Current investment is estimated to approximately 1,3 M€ comprising three integrated process steps: Desmear, Through Hole Metallization (PTH) and Panel Plating.



Key figures from the process are:

- Copper deposition: 25 microns (hole and surface)

- Surface evenness: +/- 2,5 % on total board surface

- Board thickness: 50 microns to 4 mm

- Throughput: Approximately 10 square meter per hour



The ComPlateHDI will be commissioned in early February 2006 and is fully integrated at the production plant in Bergen by March 2006.



“We are continuing according to our investment plan for 2005 and 2006 where building for the future is building for quality – a brick by brick process. In parallel to our investments are we securing that our technology and internal processes are well coordinated. I am very pleased with the partnership we have with Höllmüller and very enthusiastic in bringing the new capabilities out to our markets and customers” says Helge Nilsen – CEO Elprint AS.