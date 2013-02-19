© mchudo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 19, 2013
Thales and Vinghøg AS win contract for radar systems
Defence company Thales and Vinghøg AS, a Norwegian subsidiary of Rheinmetall Defence, have signed a contract to deliver 44 Squire radar systems for the Norwegian Armed Forces.
The first 10 systems will be delivered in the second half of 2013. The rest of the systems will be delivered up until 2017.
The updated Squire system features a new processor board, which enables various new features to be built into the system. The majority of the radar systems will be mounted on armored vehicles.
Peter Obermark, CEO of Thales Deutschland is proud of this contract: “With our radars BOR-A, Squire and GO12 Thales GSR is the most successful battlefield surveillance radar supplier world-wide. With this contract Thales has sold more than 400 Squires which are manufactured in Hengelo, NL and more than 300 BOR-A. Thales’ ground surveillance radars are operational all over the world.”
The updated Squire system features a new processor board, which enables various new features to be built into the system. The majority of the radar systems will be mounted on armored vehicles.
Peter Obermark, CEO of Thales Deutschland is proud of this contract: “With our radars BOR-A, Squire and GO12 Thales GSR is the most successful battlefield surveillance radar supplier world-wide. With this contract Thales has sold more than 400 Squires which are manufactured in Hengelo, NL and more than 300 BOR-A. Thales’ ground surveillance radars are operational all over the world.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments