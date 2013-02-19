© mchudo dreamstime.com

Thales and Vinghøg AS win contract for radar systems

Defence company Thales and Vinghøg AS, a Norwegian subsidiary of Rheinmetall Defence, have signed a contract to deliver 44 Squire radar systems for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The first 10 systems will be delivered in the second half of 2013. The rest of the systems will be delivered up until 2017.



The updated Squire system features a new processor board, which enables various new features to be built into the system. The majority of the radar systems will be mounted on armored vehicles.



Peter Obermark, CEO of Thales Deutschland is proud of this contract: “With our radars BOR-A, Squire and GO12 Thales GSR is the most successful battlefield surveillance radar supplier world-wide. With this contract Thales has sold more than 400 Squires which are manufactured in Hengelo, NL and more than 300 BOR-A. Thales’ ground surveillance radars are operational all over the world.”