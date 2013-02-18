© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Escatec partner up with UID

Escatec announces partnership with UID to create a unique, fully integrated product design through manufacturing service

Escatec, a European contract design and manufacturer, announces a partnership agreement with UID, a German design company that specialises in user experience analysis and UI development. The aim is to provide customers with a complete product design and manufacturing solution that is fully integrated through every stage.



"The close working relationship between UID and Escatec means that every decision is looked at and evaluated in terms of the entire, three stage creation process, ensuring that the device is always designed right for manufacture and designed to meet the functional specification and end price point," explained Martin Kingdon. "This holistic approach ensures seamless and problem-free transition to rapid prototyping and low to high volume contract manufacturing by Escatec."



Andreas Beu, Marketing Director at UID, added, "We are really excited about this new initiative as it enables us to extend our service to customers beyond our current user experience and interface stage right through to final products, to add more value for our customers. By working closely in a fully integrated, parallel fashion for all three stages, rather than one after the other in a serial manner, the two companies are able to share knowledge and expertise, ensuring better products for customers, reducing risk, and delivering faster time to market."