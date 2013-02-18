© Spirit Circuits

Cambridge Nanotherm signs Spirit Circuits

Following the recent launch of it’s Nanotherm MBPCB (Metal-Backed Printed Circuit Board) product, Cambridge Nanotherm announces the signing of an agreement between itself and Spirit Circuits.

Spirit Circuits will act as Cambridge Nanotherm's Value Added Reseller (VAR).



Cambridge Nanotherm has developed a new process for converting Aluminium into Alumina (Aluminium Oxide [Al2O3]). The process allows the surface of an Aluminium plate to be converted into a layer of Alumina – which acts as a dielectric. A range of standard Printed Circuit Board fabrication techniques can then be used to apply circuitry onto the nano-ceramic dielectric layer.



Spirit's Managing Director Steve Driver, said: “We are very pleased to announce this VAR agreement and to provide Nanotherm’s leading edge thermal management products to our customers. This agreement will now allow us to offer to the market a cost-effective solution for thermally-challenged designs, especially in the LED lighting arena.”



Colin Doré, Cambridge Nanotherm’s Sales & Business Development Manager, said “We are delighted to have signed this VAR agreement with Spirit. Their expertise and capability in the field of MBPCB manufacture will allow us to expand our customer base and provide design engineers the optimum solution for their demanding applications.”