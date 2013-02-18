Evertiq interviews the new CEO of Enics

© Enics

Focus – the main thing to keep a company on the right course and at the top, at least if you were to listen to the new CEO of Enics, Hannu Keinänen.

You have to be better than the competition, and that is the focus every day

As of the 18th of February, Hannu Keinänen has taken over as the new CEO. Evertiq had a talk with Mr. Keinänen to learn a bit more about him and his vision of what a successful company is.He is well familiar with the industry and has been working within the EMS segment since 1998 – and has a strong belief that a company is in fact its employees.“I believe in a company, where people are of an entrepreneurial spirit: where they really feel that they are a part of the company, and the company is a part of them. It should be fun. Hard work as well as fun. This is how I would like to see the company and that is what I will try to develop with my leadership.”For him being the 'new guy' on the job, I asked Hannu what he likes about Enics, contract manufacturing and first impressions.“First of all, the strategy of Enics is beautiful and clear. An industrial electronics focus – that's what I like the most. It's important to focus on what you do and not to diverse your portfolio into too many areas. And Secondly, I've met a lot of great people.”When I ask Hannu what he thinks need to be done to start with, he answered, “I believe we need to further focus on operational excellence and customer needs. We have to ensure that we offer a real premium level quality. And of course all this needs to be in balance with sustainable financial performance”Enics did not reach its position in the market, by not being something else than what's already out there. So how does Enics actually separate itself from the competition? According to Hannu, it's a mixture of things.“It starts with the strategy – you have to have a focus – and I believe that's the first difference. Our focus is within the segment of industrial professional electronics. I also believe that we have a strength in people – we have people who have been working in the EMS-industry from the day when it all started.”During our conversation Mr. Keinänen made it very clear that his passion for the EMS-industry lies – in fact – within industrial electronics. The knowledge that the products being produced now – will be here for the next hundred years.With time being limited now, we will have to check back in with Enics and Mr. Keinänen later this year to assess his progress as the CEO of a Top 30 EMS company.