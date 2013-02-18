© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Global Electronics LLC enters joint venture

Global Electronics LLC has entered into a joint venture with Asian machine manufacturers to manufacture custom-designed machines to serve the Electronics Industries.

The company has also entered agreement to distribute (North and South America and India) the Incircuit Test Handling systems and Functional test handling systems from TSL UK and also Represent Laser marking systems from Vytek Inc. in the West of Mississippi and Mexico markets.



The company entered the joint venture agreement in the late part of 2012/early part of 2013 to manufacture and market Special Purpose machines to serve the electronics industries worldwide. The custom-design machines, like metal cutting, Board handling, PCB Depanelling, Dispensing, piston casting, UV Curing etc. and these are currently being supplied direct/indirect to the automotive industries, Industrial Controls, Telecom Industries, which includes many renowned names and their Subcontractors.



The companies will now manufacture, market, sell and service the above mentioned special purpose machines globally through Global Electronics LLC under various brands/trademarks which are under the process of registration and also per the manufacturers brands.



Rajeev Kulkarni, COO and Vice President of Business Development, Global Electronics LLC, stated: "The venture would bring a complete market coverage for the companies to serve the Electronics Companies Worldwide for their Equipment needs and take care of the small to middle sized companies needs, who wants to go for a low cost model of equipment needs."