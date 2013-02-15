© evertiq Electronics Production | February 15, 2013
Juki and JT Automation sign distribution agreement
Juki announces a long term exclusive cooperation and distribution agreement with Chinese reflow oven manufacturer JT
The agreement covers the development, customization, and sales of JT Reflow Ovens and accessories in Europe. It also foresees the development of additional products in the future.
Juki Europe President Jürg Schüpbach commented “We have been quite impressed with the quality and innovation JT has demonstrated in their products. As a result we are very pleased to add JT to our sales portfolio. As Juki features a large service team in Europe, our customers can expect a great reflow oven system at a reasonable price, backed by the best service and support.”
JT Founder and Director Wu Xian commented “Over the years, JT products are well recognized in China and South East Asia market which houses the majority of mass SMT production companies. Today, we are ready to accelerate into the European market by alliance with Juki Automation Systems Europe (JAS) as our exclusive sales partner”. Both JT and JAS strongly believe through the combined synergy, win-win situation will benefit both our customers and ourselves in the current competitive market.”
JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd was established in year 1997. Its current HQ, manufacturing plant and R&D center is strategically located in Shenzhen, China.
