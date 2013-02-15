© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Speedline announces amp up sales in Wisconsin and Illinois

Speedline Technologies announces the expansion of sales representation in the Wisconsin and northern Illinois territories by Electri-Rep.

Electri-Rep also represents the entire Speedline product line in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Southern Illinois with sales personnel located in Kansas City and St. Louis.



In making the announcement, Scott Koizumi, VP/General Manager of Speedline Technologies, stated, “We’re pleased to announce that Electri-Rep will be representing our products and serving our valued customers in their expanded territory, as they have throughout the other states that they serve.” Founded in 1975, Electri-Rep, Inc. is a second generation company with a combined selling experience of more than 60 years, representing best in class manufacturers and technology for the electronics assembly industry.