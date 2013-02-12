© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

800 Jobs to go from Pioneer

The company didn't really see the figures meeting their expectations and put together measures to cope, including a reduction in the groups workforce in Japan.

The Japanese company has stated that it estimates a net loss of JPY 4 billion (roughly USD 42.5 million) for the year ending in March.



The restructuring measures aims to strengthen its profit base through thorough review of cost structure of existing businesses.



Except the downsize in the workfoce, the company will also cut back on salaries of its executives and workers.