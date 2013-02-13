© mablelo dreamstime.com PCB | February 13, 2013
Mutracx closes new funding round
PCB inkjet specialists, Mutracx has raised over EUR 6 million (USD 8 million) in new funding.
The round was constructed with investments from existing funders Brabant Development Agency (BOM), Simal, and Sioux together with a new investor consortium led by Nausicaa Ventures. Mutracx management also participated in the round.
“We are delighted to welcome Nausicaa Ventures as one of our investors. We believe that they are a great fit for us and will work well with the existing shareholders” said Henk Jan Zwiers, Managing Director of Mutracx. “This significant new investment will allow us to realize the enormous opportunities we have created, and establish Lunaris as the world’s first truly digital solution for the manufacture of Printed Circuit Boards.”
Lunaris is digital technology for the imaging of PCB inner layer etch resist. Building on a platform of EUR 150 million (USD 200 million) in core development by Océ-Technologies in proprietary heads and ink, an additional EUR 25 million (USD 34 million) in project specific research and engineering has been invested to bring the world’s first truly industrialised inkjet solution to Printed Circuits.
“The global electronics market can be characterised by ever increasing technology and cost demands, largely driven by new product designs from some of the world’s leading OEMs” explained Edouard Grutering of Nausicaa Ventures.
“Printed Circuits are the critical building block to all electronics assemblies and we believe that Mutracx will revolutionise the PCB manufacturing process. Lunaris is a unique proposition eliminating eleven of the fifteen process steps in conventional manufacturing, bringing the cycle time down from days to minutes, with 100% yield guaranteed. This compelling proposition has been embraced by some of the industry’s leading companies and we are excited about working with the management team and supporting this great venture”
