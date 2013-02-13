© kornwa dreamstime.com Analysis | February 13, 2013
Inside the BlackBerry Z10
What does it take to make a differentiated phone in today’s crowded market? Chipworks has looked the Blackberry Z10.
So what is in the Blackberry Z10? Turns out that Blackberry stayed with the true and tried with the Z10. Some name dropping to follow later.
"Before we start, it is worth mentioning that our first look shows that Blackberry has paid attention to the details and build quality, right down to an elegant batter", writes Chipworks.
Quite few of the “regulars” provide the core functionality. Including:
Back side board. Here we can find:
The image processing chip by the front-side camera looks like a Fujitsu Milbeaut MB80645C processor (multi-chip package containing two memory die and one image processing engine), write the analysts. The primary camera is the OmniVision OV8830.
Near field communications are by the SECUREAD NFC solution (The market leading chip is the NXP PN544 single die solution).
There are three impedance matched BST (Barium Strontium Titanate) IC’s that were developed by a company called Paratek, which was acquired by RIM in March 2012.
Comments