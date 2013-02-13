Inside the BlackBerry Z10

© kornwa dreamstime.com

What does it take to make a differentiated phone in today’s crowded market? Chipworks has looked the Blackberry Z10.

Quite few of the “regulars” provide the core functionality. Including:

Invensense ITG 3050 Gyroscope

STMicroelectrics providing the accelerometer

Avago (ACPM-7051)

RFMD (7803-K76P band 3 PA+bi dir coupler)

Samsung KLMAG2GE4A 16 Gb flash device supplemented by a micro-SD card slot.

Back side board. Here we can find:

Qualcomm MSM8960 Snapdragon application processor chip, in a package-on-package configuration with with the K3PE0E00DA 2 GB Samsung memory

Qualcomm also gets the power management and transceiver slots with its PM8921 and RTR8600.

Texas Instruments WL1287 has nomenclature consistent with WiLink 7.0 with a Triquint AC8358 front-end RF part adjacent. (Broadcom is the longtime incumbent for the WiFi SoC with its BCM-43XX line and probably holds 80%+ market-share.)

The market leading chip is the NXP PN544 single die solution

So what is in the Blackberry Z10? Turns out that Blackberry stayed with the true and tried with the Z10. Some name dropping to follow later."Before we start, it is worth mentioning that our first look shows that Blackberry has paid attention to the details and build quality, right down to an elegant batter", writes Chipworks.The image processing chip by the front-side camera looks like a Fujitsu Milbeaut MB80645C processor (multi-chip package containing two memory die and one image processing engine), write the analysts. The primary camera is the OmniVision OV8830.Near field communications are by the SECUREAD NFC solution ().There are three impedance matched BST (Barium Strontium Titanate) IC’s that were developed by a company called Paratek, which was acquired by RIM in March 2012.