Take Maxima, Turotest & CrossControl - Get maximatecc

Maxima Technologies, Turotest and CrossControl, all suppliers of products and solutions for the industrial and off-road vehicle markets, merge to one global business under one brand – maximatecc.

In 2012 Maxima Technologies, provider of instrumentation products for the off-highway vehicle market, made two acquisitions; Turotest, the Brazil-based supplier of instrumentation products, and CrossControl, the Sweden-based provider of advanced control and display solutions.



“Based on the legacy of three great companies we are building a brand that positions the company in the market and resonates with our strategic direction and ambitions” comments President John Buck and continues: “I strongly feel that we are building a company that can be a full-fledged partner to OEMs globally, offering a solution continuum that helps OEMs meet the needs of different markets with varying maturity and characteristics”.