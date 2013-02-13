© luchschen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 13, 2013
It's Mydata for tbp electronics
Ton Plooy, owner and CEO of tbp electronics, is investing EUR 2 million in equipment and software from Mydata. He explains why he is making this investment now, and why he has chosen to work with Mydata.
"It’s been said a thousand times before, but the root of our success is giving our customers what they want, when they want it, at the right price. But we also go further – we make sure we’re ready to give our customers what they want before they know they want it!"
"Staying ahead of the field means that we have to make large and regular investments in our manufacturing capabilities, but we’ve found that it pays big dividends. It’s one of the reasons that we have a prestigious and stable customer base that includes companies like Honeywell and Philips, and it’s also helping us with our current push to extend our presence in the German market."
For many years, Tbp worked with Mydata, and during that time "we've found that the company meets our needs in all of these key areas". That doesn’t mean, however, that the EMS-provider never looked elsewhere. In fact, before embarking on its current major investment program, Tbp evaluated alternative suppliers in depth before concluding that Mydata was still the right choice.
In July, the company ordered a complete new MES (manufacturing execution system) suite from Mydata, who are agents for Aegis. "We’ve had a MES system since 2000 but it could no longer handle all of our needs and, because it was a highly bespoke system, it was becoming difficult and costly to maintain as well as being virtually impossible to extend."
On the hardware front, Tbp electronics placed an order in September for two new complete SMD lines, each comprising two of the latest Mydata MY100DXe machines – that’s four machines in total – plus five new SMD towers, which results in a total of 9 tower for line-stock. "To help offset some of the cost, we traded in four older SMD towers. When they are commissioned, the new lines will replace our four existing MY12 machines, but we are keeping our two MY19 machines for running small batches and proto typing."
"And this is not the end of our current program of investment. Soon we will be investing another EUR 900,000 in new reflow ovens and four new automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems. We’re also taking the opportunity of moving to integrated production lines that incorporate the stencil printers, the pick-and-place machines, the ovens and the AOI systems. This is a new philosophy for us, and will undoubtedly increase our production efficiency."
