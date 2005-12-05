Sanmina-SCI awarded by Jalisco Export

Sanmina-SCI has received the 2005 State of Jalisco Export Award for its electronic assembly export programs and efforts in Guadalajara, Mexico.

This distinguished award was presented by the Governor of the State of Jalisco, during a celebration in Guadalajara. The export award acknowledges Sanmina-SCI as a key international contributor with successful programs that continue to positively impact Mexican exports and international trade.



“Sanmina-SCI continues to be the leader in exports in the State of Jalisco and we are proud of our team and industry-leading processes, which have allowed us to expand our services offering in Mexico,” stated Marco Gonzalez, Sanmina-SCI's Senior Vice President of Mexico Operations. “The State of Jalisco Export Award demonstrates Sanmina-SCI's commitment to providing our customers with state-of-the-art products and services that expand beyond the traditional EMS offering. We are honored by this award and delighted to be recognized by the Mexican government for our supply chain, customs compliance and logistics management efforts.”



Sanmina-SCI has more than 18 years of manufacturing experience in Guadalajra, Mexico.

