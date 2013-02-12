© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

Videoton keeps recording growth

Videoton saw their best income year ever in 2011. But, in 2012 – they broke the record with a 10% turnover increase.

The biggest source of income is still the automotive segment, but compared to last year, income from industrial electronics increased .



During the year the company completed large investments – spending EUR 7.19 million on new technologies and improvements of the earlier ones.



The turnover of the company group has increased dynamically in the past three years, and based on the forecasts there is a well-founded hope of keeping this growth rate for Videoton in the coming years as well.