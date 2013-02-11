© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Ryder Industries to launch production at new China plant

Swiss-owned EMS provider Ryder Industries, is soon to start production at its brand new inland campus in Xinfeng, Jiangxi Province. Phase 1 of the project will be completed in March 2013.

The Xinfeng campus is Ryder’s third manufacturing site, and more than doubles its manufacturing capacities. The plant is expected to generate USD 30 million over the next three years.



The Xinfeng campus has 750 thousand sqf dedicated to manufacturing - including plastic injection, SMT and final assembly facilities. The factory us expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in the locality.



An official opening ceremony of one of the campus buildings was held in November 2012.