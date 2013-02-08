© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Alcatel-Lucent CEO leaves

Alcatel-Lucent's CEO, Ben Verwaayen, will step down as the head of the company once a successful transition has been executed.

Philippe Camus, Chairman of the Alcatel-Lucent Board, said “After due reflection, the Board has accepted Ben’s decision to step down as CEO.”



“Over the last few years, Ben has set a new direction, created one company out of two, and has recently seen through the completion of the stabilisation of the company’s balance sheet, enabling us to move forward with confidence.”



Ben Verwaayen said, “Alcatel-Lucent has been an enormous part of my life. It was therefore a difficult decision to not seek a further term, but it was clear to me that now is an appropriate moment for the Board to seek fresh leadership to take the company forward.”