1'000 jobs to go from Harman

Audio and infotainment group Harman is implementing new restructuring initiatives to annualy save USD 30 - 35 million, and with this comes some layoffs.

The company will reduce its workforce by roughly 500 in high cost countries, resulting in annual operational savings of approximately $30-$35 million beginning in fiscal year 2014. Also, Harman is looking to either sell or close a manufacturing site in Europe, which would reduce an additional 500 jobs.



The Company expects to record a restructuring charge of approximately $30-35 million in the second half of fiscal year 2013.



"These restructuring efforts will allow HARMAN to reduce costs and compete more effectively," said Mr. Paliwal. "Rebalancing our workforce is a difficult, but necessary, step that HARMAN is implementing to deliver improved financial results through the European economic and automotive cycle recovery."