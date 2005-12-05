Solectron ready for RoHS

Solectron Corporation has announced that global sites representing 85 percent of Solectron manufacturing capacity have successfully completed a qualification program for Lead-Free, Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) compliant manufacturing.

This is inline with the requirements outlined in the European Union's RoHS directive. Solectron established an Environmental Compliance Leadership Team in January 2004 to develop and implement a lead-free and RoHS-compliant transition program across the company's manufacturing sites worldwide.



The Solectron Environmental Compliance Leadership Team established the company's RoHS strategy and policies to drive uniform capability, qualification, certification and readiness standards. The team then aligned participation and support from all of Solectron's manufacturing facilities including new product introduction (NPI), printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), enclosures, system build and the services repair facilities.



"We recognized early the challenges that environmental compliance regulations such as RoHS would pose to our customers," said David Bassett, director of Solectron's Environmental Compliance Leadership Team. "Our lead-free RoHS process, equipment and materials certification program includes an in-depth training, assembly, testing and evaluation process. This level of due diligence provides our OEM customers with the confidence that we can support them on meeting the RoHS, lead-free transition without disrupting their businesses.”