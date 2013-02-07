© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Juki and Sony head for an alliance

Juki and Sony sign Memorandum of Intent regarding the integration of SMT equipment and related businesses.

Juki Corporation and Sony Corporation have signed a legally non-binding memorandum of intent to carry on the discussion regarding the possible integration of the surface-mount technology equipment and related businesses of JUKI and Sony EMCS Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony, under a newly

established company.



The new company is expected to be established by capital injection from Juki and Sony, respectively, with Juki holding more than two thirds of the total shares.



Juki and Sony will continue further discussions with the aim of entering into a legally binding definitive agreement and proceeding with this business integration by the end of September, 2013, subject to any necessary approvals of the authorities concerned.