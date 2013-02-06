© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

Salcomp's net sales increased by 17%

2012 was a positive year for Salcomp. The company succeeded well in all main product groups: feature phone, smartphone and tablet chargers.

During 2012 the company added two new segments to offering: wireless charging solutions and LED drivers. Due to strong growth especially in deliveries of smartphones and tablet chargers, the company improved their performance both in terms of net sales and profitability. Salcomp’s net sales increased by 17% year on year and reached EUR 357 million (USD 459 million).



“In smartphone chargers, we started cooperation in 2012 with three new major customers that belong to the Top-10 players. In this segment, we are the market leader with approximately 20 percent market share of total volumes. We are proud that today nine out of Top-10 smartphone manufacturer is our customers.” said President and CEO Markku Hangasjärvi.