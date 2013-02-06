© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Technica, U.S.A partners with EMC

Technica, U.S.A, has secured a partnership with EMC (Elite Material Company, Ltd.) as the company’s U.S.-region Master Distributor for their halogen free, mid- and low-loss materials.

Technica, U.S.A. President Frank Medina said of the partnership with EMC, “We are very pleased to have been given the opportunity to supply EMC's materials to the U.S. market. The requirements for mid- and low-loss materials are growing and will continue to grow in the future. [...] The partnership between Technica and EMC will provide U.S. printed circuit board fabricators with immediate access to these materials. We look forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship with our customers and EMC."



EMC CEO Albert Tung said, “We feel fortunate to have Technica as our partner in the U.S. with a long track record and solid reputation of serving the North America PCB industry. EMC is committed to providing our partner with the best support possible to increase our market position in North America.”