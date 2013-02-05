© dr911-dreamstime.com

Flextronics laying off 150

Flextronics Americas LLC plans to lay off roughly 150 of its employees at its Stafford plant.

The layoffs will happen in phases starting from April, and are expected to be completed by the end of June, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification to the Texas Workforce Commission.



Within Flextronics' fiscal report, the company mentioned that further restructuring is to be expected, closing and consolidating.