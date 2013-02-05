© michal-kowalski-dreamstime.com

Etek Europe invests in Parmi SPI system

Supplier of products and services, Etek Europe has invested in a Parmi SPI HS70 Solder Paste Inspection System for its new custom built Technology Center in the UK.

“We are very excited to be working with Mike and his team to introduce Parmi's State of the Art solder paste inspection product. The combination of experience and technology will serve Mike's customer well. We look forward to supporting Etek and its customers as we move forward”, said Jeff Mogensen.