© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Spectrum Assembly invests in Mydata equipment

US contract manufacturer Spectrum Assembly announces that it is enhancing its manufacturing capability with the purchase of Mydata’s MY500 jet printer.

The new printer is expected to integrate well with SAI’s highly automated, paperless factory strategy.



“Much of our production is high mix, low volume. In making equipment choices we focus on equipment that maximizes our ability to offer our customers fast turnaround time and superior quality. Jet printing is software-driven and contact free. It eliminates the need for stencils and provides tight control of solder paste deposits. This supports fast turnaround, reduced tooling cost and provides the precision needed to support PCBAs with QFNs, package-on package (POP) and pin-in-paste components,” said Mike Baldwin, Spectrum Assembly, Inc.’s vice president.