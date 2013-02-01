© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

AT&S CFO resigns

CFO Thomas Obendrauf will resign due to personal reasons effective from the end of the current fiscal year 2012/2013

The Chairman of the Board Andreas Gerstenmayer will resume the responsibilities of Thomas Obendrauf until the reappointment of a CFO.



Thomas Obendrauf has decided, after serving two and a half years as Member of the Board of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, to leave the company. Thomas Obendrauf has worked for many years for AT&S, including nearly six years being charged with the setup and administration of AT&S (China) Co., Ltd. in Shanghai.



The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board will immediately initiate the search of a successor. During the transition period CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer takes over the responsibilities of Thomas Obendrauf until the appointment of a new CFO.