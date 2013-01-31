© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Broadband looking at Europe

Swedish technical distributor Broadband has set its sight on expansion in Europe. During Elektronik 2013, we had a little chat with Johan Wesslén, COO & Key Account Manger at Broadband.

The initial idea with a new webshop was to focus on the Nordic market, but this aim has shifted and Broadband now looks at expansion plans across Europe. “Our short term expectations is not to increase sales, but to get the name out there, and by doing so gradually build up sales.”



Broadband was looking at the idea of an online shop for quite some time, but it was actually a meeting with another company – UK-based CSR – that got the ball rolling. “They said; if you're considering an online shop, we're interested, because we have an interest in getting our products more accessible on a European basis, which made it all the more interesting for us.”



Johan also believes that the new platform will get their name across the Swedish borders into Europe. From focusing their energies on the Nordic and Baltic electronics markets, Broadband is now making a play at Europe as a whole.



“So far only CSR products are available, but the shop will gradually fill up with other suppliers. But in Europe, there's been an issue with shopping for smaller sized companies as no one takes credit. But now, smaller businesses and new start-ups can buy directly from our online store”, Johan concludes.