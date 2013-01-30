© dr911-dreamstime.com

Flextronics to close Creedmoor plant

Manufacturer Flextronics will close their plant in Creedmoor North Carolina. The closing will occur in phases and layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of march.

The plant manufactures Redbox DVD rental kiosks and 157 employees will be affected, according to a report by the Herald Sun.



In their fiscal statement, Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics stated: “Turning to our ODM PC business, we completed our exit of this business during the quarter on time. We shipped our last units during the month of November and recorded $187 million in ODM PC revenue for the quarter. There are no further financial impacts to be sustained by our operation associated with the ODM PC business.”



According to Flextronics fiscal report, further restructuring is to be expected, closing and consolidating.



“The ODM PC exit is one of the major changes we’ve been managing for the last couple of quarters and our profitability will improve significantly going forward as a result of the exit. I will discuss more of the details when I provide guidance later in the call.”