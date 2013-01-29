© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Orbotech opens new facility in Germany

Orbotech has announced the relocation and opening of its new office with research and development and production facility for direct imaging (DI) in Jena, Germany.

Mr. Richard Klapholz, Corporate Executive Vice President, Electronics Business at Orbotech Ltd., commented: “Relocating to this new, state-of-the-art facility is a strategic step in our plans to continue investing in and expanding Orbotech’s leadership in direct imaging technology.”



“Orbotech’s subsidiary, Laser Imaging Systems GmbH, has been operating successfully in Jena for the past sixteen years,” said Dr. Werner Eschke, General Manager of Laser Imaging Systems GmbH and Senior Vice President of Orbotech’s Direct Imaging Product Line. “We have an incredibly talented and dedicated staff here in Germany, including many renowned experts in this field, which has a major role in ensuring the continued success of our technology throughout the world.”