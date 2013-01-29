An SMT-machine for USD 4'000

© Zach Smith

In the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Mr. Chen has constructed an SMT-machine that costs little more than USD 4'000 dollar to make. Is this a new future trend, taking production into the living room?

Blogger Zach Smith visited Mr. Chen in the almost mythical electronic production cluster that is Shenzhen.It may not be the fastest or the most advanced machine of its kind, but it gets the job done for a low cost. And it does exactly what it states; the machine picks up the components and places them on the custom made pcb board. For this intended purpose, the machine operates with 16 feeders.The components are placed - the soldering material being already in place on the back side - and everything is fixated in the oven.The SMT-machine is built for home use rather than serial production. However, we cannot help to think that this might be a new emerging trend.Will it revolutionize the industrial production as such? No, not really. But it may help to materialize small scale projects of enthusiasts as production is now available in the living roomSource: hoektronics.com