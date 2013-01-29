© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New President at ITT's Interconnect Solutions Business

ITT Corporation has appointed Neil Yeargin as president of its Interconnect Solutions business, reporting to Denise Ramos, ITT’s chief executive officer and president.

In this role, Yeargin will be responsible for delivering the strategic and operating plans of ITT’s Interconnect Solutions business, which employs approximately 2,200 people globally and had 2011 revenues of approximately $418 million. The business designs and manufactures a range of connectors and cable assemblies designed for critical applications in harsh environments such as the global energy, transportation and industrial end markets.



Yeargin, 47, joins ITT from Invensys PLC, a designer and manufacturer of mechanical, electronic and electrical controls products, systems and solutions. Most recently senior vice president of its global commercial business.



“Neil is a strong global leader who brings to ITT’s Interconnect Solutions business a unique set of capabilities that have driven an impressive track record,” Ramos said. “His expertise in the areas of customer focus, operational process improvement, new product development and people leadership will bring meaningful benefits to ITT as we continue to enhance our capabilities, grow this business globally and create additional value for customers and shareowners.”