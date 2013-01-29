© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Graphic's UL approval for Isola FR408HR

Graphic has been evaluating and qualifying Isola 408HR material as a material that can be used for HDI designs and provide good thermal performance while meeting high speed circuit electrical performance requirements.

This evaluation conducted at Graphic Plc’s R&D facility at the University of Exeter’s Innovation Centre in Devon, England has culminated in Underwriters Laboratory (UL) approval for the material. Customers are already using boards made with this material and its use is expected to grow over the next twelve months as conventional FR4 materials struggle to meet the high speed electrical performance requirements and some alternative materials are either not HDI processable or do not meet required thermal performance requirements.