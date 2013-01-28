© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Lifco withdraws offer for Note

On Friday 25 January 2013, after the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s closing time, Lifco AB withdraw its offer to the shareholders of Note AB (publ).

The acceptance period for the offer from Lifco to the shareholders of Note expired on 23 January 2013. At the end of the acceptance period, 4'258'619 shares, corresponding to 14.7 percent of the shares and votes, in Note had been tendered in the offer.



Completion of the offer was conditional upon, among other things, that the offer was accepted to such an extent that Lifco should become the owner of shares representing more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in Note. This condition has not been satisfied. Accordingly, Lifco has resolved to withdraw the offer.



The shares tendered in the offer will not be acquired by Lifco, but will remain in the respective holder’s possession without any actions by the holder.