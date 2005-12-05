Breconridge expands presence in US

BreconRidge Manufacturing Solutions Corporation (BreconRidge) a top 50 global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, announced today that it has expanded its presence in the United States.

Mr. Bruce Rodgers, President and Chief Executive Officer of BreconRidge, said,

“The opening of our Boston area office further enhances BreconRidge's commitment to service

our expanding customer base and increase market share in the United States. This follows the

recent expansion of our Ogdensburg New York operation, which added manufacturing

capabilities to our existing repair facility.”



BreconRidge has appointed Michael Kenney as Director Business Development for the North

East and Mid Atlantic Regions. “Michael's track record of success in developing business and

strong customer relationships in the EMS industry will bring the expertise and experience

required to grow the BreconRidge business in this important market”, said Mr. Don Hnatyshin,

Executive Vice President Global Business Development and Procurement.



BreconRidge represents a new generation of global EMS providers. The Company offers a

dedicated partnership that extends throughout the customers' product lifecycle, encompassing

prototype, new product introduction, volume manufacturing and after sales support.