Mouser and Altera sign worldwide distribution agreement

Distributor Mouser Electronics, Inc. has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Altera Corporation.

Through this agreement.Mouser becomes an authorized global distributor of Altera FPGAs, CPLDs, development tools, intellectual property cores and development kits.



“We couldn’t be more pleased to announce our relationship with Altera,” says Russell Rasor, Vice President of Advanced Technology for Mouser. “Programmable logic is rapidly expanding into a wide variety of applications, and Altera is at the forefront of designing and developing the leading-edge programmable solutions that are at the heart of many of today’s embedded systems. Mouser is known for providing design engineers comprehensive access to the latest systems, tools, silicon and information, and our partnership with Altera will allow us to accelerate the use of programmable logic across a myriad of industries.”



“Mouser has decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of the newest products for design. We are pleased to partner with Mouser to distribute our extensive line-up of advanced FPGAs, CPLDs, development tools, intellectual property cores and development kits in order to accelerate the design process for today’s engineers,” says George Papa, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for Altera. “This global agreement will allow us to further expand our reach globally to gain new customers with Mouser’s best-in-class service, superb marketing capabilities and streamlined logistics. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.”