Sale of Eastern facilities signals the end for ACW International

After sale of UK manufacturing operations in December 2012, ACW seeks a buyer for Western-run operations in South China tech cluster Zhuhai.

ACW International has today (read January 24, 2013) put-up for sale its Western-run manufacturing facility and purchasing operations in South China. The move comes just weeks after most of its UK arm, ACW Technology, was sold to TT electronics.



Established in 1989, the British-born independent contract electronics manufacturer (CEM) had expanded rapidly into international regions over recent years. The company suffered serious losses in 2012 after a significant proportion of its customer base was hit by the economic downturn.



As the company winds down, its international assets are being sold. Those announced today comprise its facilities in South China that were established as part of ACW’s international expansion in 2006; a turnkey electronics manufacturing facility in Zhuhai and its international purchasing operations in Shenzhen and Hong Kong.



The Zhuhai manufacturing facility was previously turning-over product volumes up to $20m per annum, with full box build, test and diagnosis capabilities for aerospace, security and broadcast markets. It is an unusual proposition in its entirely Western management and standards.



ACW International’s US operations have also closed and the associated assets will be put up for auction in February.



Chris Woods, Founder of ACW International, commented, “In a notoriously difficult environment for Western businesses to establish themselves, these Chinese companies could save a buyer at least three years in establishing operations of such complexity. The facilities in our Zhuhai operation are comparable to top OEMs and global contract manufacturers, and we anticipate a fast sale.”