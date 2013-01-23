© werner de coster dreamstime.com

LAPIS sells its optical semi business to Neophotonics

LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (Yokohama, Japan), subsidiary of ROHM Co., Ltd. has agreed transfer its optical semiconductor business to Neophotonics (CA, U.S.A.) on March 1, 2013.

The subject of transfer is all the business implemented by optical semiconductor business unit of LAPIS Semiconductor. NeoPhotonics will take over all the workplaces such as factories of optical semiconductor business unit in Tokyo, Japan and continue their operations.