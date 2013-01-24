© oliver sved dreamstime.com

8-inch Galaxy Note coming soon

Rumours about an 8-inch Galaxy Note ave been around for some time. They could become reality soon.

Samsung's boss JK Shin himself has confirmed - in an interview with Korean news outlet iNews24 - that a Galaxy Note 8 will debut at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona next month.



Rumours have it that new new tablet should come with a 1.6GHz quad-core Exynos processor, and fit 1,280 x 800 pixels in that 8-inch display.



But, to keep up excitment, JK Shin did not go past sharing the screen size of the new gadget and iPad challenger.

-----



via Engadget