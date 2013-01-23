© mpanch dreamstime.com

Hungary sees Jabil as strategic partner

The Hungarian government obviously seems to value EMS-provider Jabil Circuit as an important strategic partner.

The government has reportedly authorised economy ministry state secretary Zoltan Csefalvay to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with the local unit of US-based Jabil Circuit Inc. Jabil Circuit Hungary operates three units - in Tiszaujvaros, Szombathely and Pecs - employing roughly 7'500 people in the country.



Jabil is not the first company to make it onto Hungary's strategic partner list. The EMS-provider joins the ranks of such illustrious companies as IBM, Microsoft, Suzuki or Genreal Electric.