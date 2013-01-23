© yury-asotov-dreamstime.com

Feintron Electronics and 5 years of business

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Appenzell, Feintron and its staff were celebrating their 5th year anniversary in 2012.

After successfully tackling the recession of 2008/ 2009, the company feels strengthened and ready to celebrate. Established in the EMS-market, the Swiss company is now focussed on acquiring new customers and to expand further.



Multiple investment into new machinery such as an additional fully automated SMT Assembly line, and Selective - as well as Wave Soldering Systems from ERSA have been made in 2012. The manufacturing area has almost been doubled to ensure an optimized manufacturing space and process flows.



As of February 2013, a SPEA 4020 will also have found a new home in Switzerland.



"Feintron has evaluated various Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems for in- and offline inspection. Due to the fast pace in which Feintron manufactures and delivers customer orders, we wanted to install the most suitable product", explains Björn Baumann, AVOR- and Project Manager at Feintron Electronics.